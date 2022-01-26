MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of 20-year-old John Hunt, who was killed Wednesday morning by a SWAT officer after a standoff in Cordova, said he had issues with paranoia.

Hunt’s family said that he continuously claimed that he had been laced with something. Family believed he may have smoked marijuana laced with another drug.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Millington police to be on the lookout for a vehicle driven by Hunt, who police say had been acting erratically earlier in the day.

Photo of John Hunt provided by his family

The sheriff’s department said they spotted Hunt at Houston Levee and Pisgah Road. When they approached the vehicle, officers noticed a rifle laying on the front seat.

Hunt fled the scene and took police on a chase that went on for about five miles until Hunt reached a dead end near Dexter Road.

Authorities say Hunt finally exited his vehicle with a rifle around 2 a.m., causing a SWAT officer to fire shots, according to the TBI.

The family took Hunt to St. Francis Hospital last week but he was released. They said the problems and paranoia continued.

Hunt’s father, John Lockeridge, said he was on the phone with his son while the police had him surrounded.

He called 911 and told them not to shoot his son, stating that he knew his son had a gun but was not aggressive.

The family believes the hospital and law enforcement could have done things differently to help him.

John Hunt graduated from Kirby High, worked at FedEx, and wanted to join the military.

His family described him as quiet, smart, liked technology and investing in stocks.