MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man shot dead by Memphis Police in December 2022 has filed a lawsuit against the City of Memphis, CJ Davis, and multiple MPD officers.

A year after his death, Jaylin McKenzie’s family is continuing their fight for justice by filing a lawsuit against the City and its police chief, claiming McKenzie’s civil rights were violated by subjecting him to “unreasonable and excessive force” by shooting him and leaving him to die.

McKenzie, 20, died on Cochese Avenue in Parkway Village following a car chase and foot chase on Dec. 16. Officers were patrolling a retail complex to combat smash-and-grab thefts when they spotted what they claimed to be a suspicious white Infiniti in the parking lot after the businesses were closed.

The officers pursued the vehicle, but the suspects eventually abandoned it, leading to a foot chase with McKenzie where he was shot and killed.

Reports say McKenzie was holding an assault rifle when he was initially confronted by officers, but he fired a handgun twice during the chase.

The lawsuit claims that McKenzie did not immediately die after being shot, instead, he lay near officers “moaning for help.” There are also claims that his moans were ignored, and officers failed to give him medical aid.

These claims have not been confirmed by officials.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy released body camera footage of the incident on Sept. 12, and shortly after, it was determined that no criminal charges would be filed against the Memphis Police officers involved in the shooting.

As stated in the lawsuit, the McKenzie family is suing MPD Chief Cerelyn Davis for, at the time, “condoning the use of excessive force” and unlawful searches and seizures.

They believe, per the lawsuit, that her authorization to MPD officers to “disregard and violate” the rights of Memphis citizens played a large role in what the family says was an unlawful traffic stop that led to the use of deadly force against McKenzie.

Multiple officers are also being sued by the family for allegedly violating McKenzie’s Fourth Amendment rights by subjecting him to “excessive, unreasonable, and deadly force” and for causing his death.

The McKenzie family is seeking compensatory and consequential damages to the Estate of McKenzie, compensatory damages to Ashley McKenzie Smith for the loss of the companionship of her son, and punitive damages.