MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the Memphis 12-year-old killed on Christmas morning testified before state lawmakers considering gun measures in Nashville on Wednesday, hoping no more children will die.



In January 2022, Artemis Rayford’s grandmother shared this letter Artemis wrote months before he was killed exclusively with WREG. It was addressed to Governor Bill Lee regarding the state’s current gun laws.



Her goal was for it to reach the state’s capital. Wednesday, she got that opportunity.

Joyce Newson stood in front of state lawmakers and told them what happened the night her grandson, 12-year-old Artemis Rayford, was shot inside his home.

“When he got shot that night, the only thing he knew to do was to run to his mom. So, that is something that’s going to be with her for the rest of her life,” Newsom said.

Artemis did not survive his injuries. Shortly after his death, his family shared with WREG a letter the 12-year-old wrote to the governor, explaining he believed the current gun laws would result in people being murdered.

Just months after the letter was written, his murder at the hands of gun violence is capturing the attention of state lawmakers who are now discussing two bills sponsored by Rep. G.A. Hardaway.

“Please hear my cry. My nephew was gunned down. He didn’t make it but please with his letter we can save the next child.” Angie Brooks, Artemis Rayford’s aunt.

As introduced, House Bill 1321 would move reckless endangerment to a class C felony. It would also allow the courts the right to revoke or prohibit the issuance of a driver’s license to people convicted of such crimes.

According to Hardaway, it would directly target those who participate in drive-by shootings.

“We got to do it in a way that we unmistakably deter these folk from intimidating, instilling fear in our communities,” Representative G.A Hardaway (D) Memphis said.

House Bill HB1320, as introduced, would make forceful gang recruitment a criminal offense.



“It’s not the people that are committing these crimes. It’s the innocent ones that are being hurt,” Joyce Newson said.

Members from both subcommittees praised Rayford’s family for telling his story.

“I can virtually guarantee you that wasn’t the first time that that criminal had that criminal sprayed a bullet out through that neighborhood,” Representative William Lambert (R) Portland said.

“Thank you and know that your words today matter,” Rep. Lambert said.

So far, no arrests have been made in Artemis Rayford’s death.