MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of a Bartlett police officer who died from COVID-19 accepted a medal of honor for him Tuesday.

Corrections Officer Vassar Odean Richmond died from complications of COVID-19 in October 2021 after he contracted it while working at the Bartlett City Jail.

Richmond served with the Bartlett Police Department for three years but worked for the Tennessee Department of Corrections for five years and the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 30 years.

Bartlett police accepted the Fraternal Order of Police Supreme Sacrifice Medal of Honor in Washington D.C. and brought the medal home to Officer Richmond’s family.

He’s survived by his wife, son, and two daughters.