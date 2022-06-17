MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Amazon warehouse in Mississippi has reportedly retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump.

According to a release sent Friday afternoon, the family of Ebony Crockett has retained both Crump and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales.

Crockett, 44, was shot to death at the Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake on June 3. The suspect was later identified as Corey D. Brewer.

Amazon officials confirmed Crockett worked at the warehouse, while Brewer was a former employee.

Hours after the shooting in Horn Lake, Brewer was shot to death by Memphis Police officers on I-40 and Whitten Road. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Brewer fired shots at officers during a traffic stop.

According to court documents, Crockett had a no contact order against Brewer. The order, which references claims of stalking and harassment, was issued on May 9 and served on June 2 in Poinsett County, Arkansas.

Crump claims Brewer waited for Crockett at the facility for more than two hours on the day of the shooting. Crump also claims the Amazon facility did not have “controlled access or security.”

In a statement, Crump says a lack of security contributed to Crockett’s death.

“The death of Ebony Crockett is tragic in a number of different ways. Ebony went through all of the appropriate avenues to protect herself from this disturbed man, only to be killed by him as she was leaving her workplace due to Amazon’s lack of security measures. Amazon, a company worth hundreds of billions of dollars, is responsible for protecting its guests from imminent danger. Ebony’s killer had come on the Amazon property weeks before her death to harass her, and complaints were made to management – the warning signs were there. Why was Brewer able to come back on the property after his firing and Amazon management being notified of his continued harassment of Ebony to ultimately kill her?”