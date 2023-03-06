MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last March, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed along Riverside Drive, and his family is still reliving the tragedy.

Rodriques ‘Little Rocky’ Minor was killed in a double shooting in downtown Memphis while hanging out with friends. “I miss my son so very much,” said Jeremicia Vance, the victim’s mother.

Initially, three teens were arrested in his murder, but since then, the family claims charges were dropped, and investigators are still looking into the matter.

“I ain’t got no answers,” said the Minor’s father, Rodriques Minor Sr. “I want answers. I don’t know nothing that went on. I need to know. I keep hearing the lies and lies, I need the truth.”

Minor was one of the 35 children lost to gun violence last year, according to Memphis Police. In several cases, teenagers were suspected of carrying out these shootings.

“We are seeing more juveniles that are committing violent crimes, so it’s kind of a gateway,” said Stephen Chandler, Deputy Chief for Memphis Police. “They start off small, and as each time they go through the system, it seems that they are getting more bold and more bold.”

The reality has left Minor’s mother speaking out about the importance of investing in our youth. “They need guidance. They need some type of structure within the community. The community is not there to stand behind the youth at all.”

WREG is working with investigators to find out the latest on this case. In the meantime, if you have any information that can bring this family some closure, you’re being asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.