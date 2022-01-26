MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members are grieving the loss of a son and husband after he was killed in a Memphis interstate shooting the night of January 8.



Jonathan Fullerton, 33, as well as the passenger in his car were both killed when someone opened fire on them along I-240 near Millbranch.



Fullerton’s father and wife have been traumatized by what happened and are praying police catch whoever’s responsible.



“Just unbelievable. I don’t who could have done this to my son,” David Fullerton said. “My son wouldn’t do anything to anybody that would cause them to do this to him.”

According to Crime Stoppers, Fullerton and a passenger named Eric Lesure were traveling eastbound when the grey Infiniti they were in was hit by gunfire.



It veered off the Interstate, crashing through this fence and landing on Corporate Avenue.

“He’s always happy, cracking jokes. He’s the loudest one in the room,” Christie Fullerton said.

Christie Fullerton says her husband had been visiting friends earlier Saturday in the Hillbrook/Shelby Drive area and Jonathon and Lesure were headed to East Memphis when the tragedy happened.

She says police first though there had been a car crash.

“The detective told me that once the police got there they noticed the vehicle had been shot up and once they walked farther they noticed their bodies was laying on the ground and they were shot up,” Christie Fullerton said.

She said she and Jonathan were married about two and a half years, and that her husband worked at Amazon and loved music.



“It’s hard, it’s been very hard. We all suffer every day, you know. It’s very hard and it’s confusing because we just don’t know why,” Christie Fullerton said.

Police tell us this double homicide is still under investigation.



There have been six interstate shootings recorded this year, police said.



If you have information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH (2274) or submit a tip online.