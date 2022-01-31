MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis family is mourning after a woman who survived the last six years after her husband was convicted of brutally stabbing her died Saturday.

Nekilya Willingham

38-year-old Nekilya Willingham’s family says her then-husband Freddie Willingham tortured her, stabbing her in the face and neck 14 times and burning her with cigarettes. She managed to stay alive for more than 20 hours until her sister found her.

The horrific attack left Nekilya paralyzed.

Willingham was sentenced to 19 years in prison for attempted murder.

Since the brutal injuries, Nekilya’s three sisters and parents have handled her round the clock care and we’ve followed their journey of doing what they can to raise awareness of domestic violence.

“It has been hard watching your loved one suffer. No talking, no moving, no eating, no writing, no sense of mobility at all,” said her sister Monica Haywood.

“Our baby, we love her, we will always love her, we miss her, we didn’t want her suffering anymore. But God knew best. He took her on home,” said Nekilya’s mother Joyce Haywood.

While the family is in mourning, they’re celebrating her life.

“To know her was to love her and she had a contagious spirit. You know everybody loved her, she would give these big hugs,” said her sister Simone Jones. “We’re going to always be the fabulous four sisters that we are.”

Freddie Willingham

While Willingham currently serves time in prison, the sisters say they will now push for charges to be upgraded in the case. They’re raising awareness and telling others to not take threats lightly.

“I say to anyone if you are in a situation, seek help, get out. Do not take it lightly, do not take it, ‘oh he’s crazy about me, or he’s crazy about me, he or she loves me.’ Do not let someone love you to death,” Monica said.



District Attorney Amy Weirich told us in a statement, “We will be looking for the medical examiner’s ruling to see if the cause of death was related to the stabbing. There is no statute of limitations for murder in Tennessee, so if the evidence is there we will proceed accordingly.”