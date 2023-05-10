MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County has posted an award of $12,000 for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of a well-known Memphis church worker.

Police are still looking for those responsible for the death of 74-year-old Steve Pearl, who died after being beaten outside of his East Memphis home on Monday.

Pearl worked at Christ Church Memphis for over 20 years as a fixture. His family described him as a selfless and caring man who went out of his way to help others.

“He cared for people in need and he loved his family,” Art Gettings, his son-in-law said. “He would help homeless people especially. If he saw somebody out begging for food he would meet them at a restaurant and buy them a meal and sit down and eat with them and listen to their stories.”

Memphis Police say Pearl was ambushed outside of his home off Watson early Saturday morning, dying later that day at the hospital. His family believes his attackers were after his truck.

Pearl would do what he could daily to make a difference.

“He had a homeless man that he took in and cared for, for over 15 years,” Gettings said. “He made sure that he had food and clothes and a place to sleep every day.”

Gettings believes at least three people could have been involved in the attack.

“We already do and we would like to be even more able to have full forgiveness for them,” Gettings said. “And yes I do want them to have full justice but I would also like for them to know Jesus and for their life to be redeemed.”

If you know any additional information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.