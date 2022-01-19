MEMPHIS, Tenn.– For the first time we are hearing from the family of a Frayser couple that were killed in a car crash last week.

Five days after a car crash at Delano and Overton Crossings, the wreckage remains along with the pain for a family.

Near the crash site, a makeshift memorial has formed in honor of Jameela Daniels, Andrew Meacham and their son, Jameel.

They were heading home when a car driven by Erik White, hit them, killing three and critically injuring their 1-year-old son, Aydin.

Madinah Moore is Jameela’s cousin.

“It’s hard to be right here knowing that this is where her and her boyfriend life ended and their two month old son,” she said. “They had so much life ahead of them, and it hurts. It’s hurting her mother is hurting her father, their families, the rest of the family.”

Memphis Police arrested, the driver, at the scene and charged him with driving with a suspended license and for not having insurance. He bonded out jail.

Since then, a warrant has been issued for him, following investigation by MPD’s Special Traffic Investigation squad. Moore doesn’t like how this has been handled.

“They should have never let him go anyway. and they just they need to get him back and costly because he took not one not two but three lives away and one just being an infant didn’t even give a get a chance,” Moore said.

White now faces multiple warrants for three counts of Vehicular homicide, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, among other charges.

If you would like to support the family during this time, a GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses and to help out 1-year-old Aydin. Click here to donate.