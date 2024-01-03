MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was reported missing by the Memphis Police Department since Saturday has been found dead, according to her family members.

Memphis Police has not confirmed this information.

Domonic Davis, 40, was last seen December 30 in the Summer Avenue and High Point Terrace area, police say.

Domonic Davis (Photo courtesy: family)

Family members say they have not seen or heard from her since then.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with “PINK” written on the front, a white t-shirt, black pants, and a medium-length braided hairstyle.

The details of where Davis was found or how she died have not been released at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.