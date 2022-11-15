MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday night in Southeast Memphis during a hit-and-run.

Julia Maxwell has been confirmed as the victim in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Winchester and Clarke.

Family members said Maxwell was walking to the bus stop when a man driving a white car hit her and sped off.

“He fled the scene. He just left her there. He didn’t have to leave her there like she was nothing,” Maxwell’s niece told WREG. “They just drove off like she was nothing, and I just pray that they find out who’s responsible for this.”

Family said Maxwell was heading to work at LeBonheur’s Children’s Hospital when the incident occurred.

Maxwell’s family told us she had been a patient care assistant for 35 years. She was walking with her son and another family member at the time of the incident.

“She worked one job for 35 years and wasn’t ready to retire, and that’s where she was going- to catch the bus to go to work and sit with somebody’s sick child,” Maxwell’s niece said. “We just want whoever did it to turn yourself in.”

MPD have not made any arrests in this case, and it is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

