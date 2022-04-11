MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family has identified one of the victims of a shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and two injured early Sunday morning.

Officers said two groups of men began exchanging gunfire outside of The Green Room around 2:20 a.m.

A man from one of the groups fired shots at the second group, shooting two men. One man from the second group then returned fire.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members have identified the victim as Taquan Smith. They told WREG that family and friends were in line to enter the Green Room when someone started shooting outside.

The man from the second group tried to flee the scene but was caught by police. Officers also said the suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD said officers were caught in the crossfire and began returning shots at one of the shooters. It is unknown at this time if the suspect was shot by the officers or other suspects.

Another officer sitting in a patrol car was caught in the middle of the crossfire but was uninjured.

Both men that were transported to the hospital have since been upgraded to serious condition status.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.