MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family is thanking the community for their support after their 1-year-old son died after being left in a hot vehicle outside a Memphis daycare last week.

Police said on May 19, a daycare worker left the child, identified as Carson Cordarrius Flowers, in the backseat of a car at Education Is The Key Children’s Center in North Memphis for more than 6 hours.



Photos provided by family

According to investigators, Carson was left in the car from 8:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition but later died at the hospital.

Police said the employee picked up the 1-year-old on their way to work but forgot he was in the car. Two people were detained including the daycare worker.

Carson’s family said their son was a happy, loving, and energetic toddler. They also hope other daycares will improve their pick-up and drop-off system so no family has to feel the pain they have.

The Flowers & Ewing family greatly appreciate the outpouring love, support, and prayers from the community during this time. This pass week has been extremely difficult for us. As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, we find happiness in knowing that Carson was a loving, happy, and energetic toddler! He loved his parents, siblings, & family so much. He was truly loved and is greatly missed. Things like this happen every summer, locally, nationally, and this year it hit close home. Moving forward, we ask all daycares, to please, please, please check your vehicles/backseats, to ensure that every child makes it back home to their loving families and are able to have a fair chance at life. We hope that Carson’s passing is a wake up call, for daycares to tighten up on their pickup and drop-offs system! No family should ever have to experience this pain. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. The Flowers and Ewing Family

Earlier this week, the state of Tennessee said Education is the Key surrendered its childcare license. The Tennessee Department of Human Services has also opened an investigation.