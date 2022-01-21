MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis family is identifying their loved one as the civilian killed in a crash involving a Memphis police officer.

His family told WREG that 22-year-old Malik Estridge was the civilian driver killed in the crash that also claimed the life of 32-year-old MPD Officer Corille Jones.

Estridge’s aunt Ruth Lemon said he told her he was going out and would be right back.

“I didn’t know when I seen him Wednesday night that would be the last time I’d speak to him. That was the last time I’d see his beautiful handsome face,” she said.

According to investigators, the crash happened overnight Thursday at the intersection of Pleasant Hill & East Shelby Drive.

Police say Estridge’s car hit Officer Jones, the impact killing them both.

“It’s just a tragedy all around. Our family is hurting as I’m sure their family is hurting,” Lemon said. “We just want them to know that Malik did not harm their family member, no he did not.”

Malik’s uncle Patrick Lemon said he was a proud father and a handworker.

“He didn’t bother nobody. He was a good kid. Probably just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

Knowing she’ll no longer receive a daily text or call, Ruth said the unbreakable bond with her nephew will continue even in death.

“I’m gone miss everything about him. He was my joy,” she said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.