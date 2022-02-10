MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As bullet hole after bullet hole line walls of a South Memphis home, a family is counting its blessings after a 7-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night.



Family members identified him as Legend Johnson and said he was just an innocent bystander. Family members also said this is not the first time they’ve been caught in the crossfire.

Despite several rounds of gunshots being unloaded during a drive-by, Legend was left with a gunshot wound to his buttock. His aunt asked not to be identified.

“He was like auntie, they shot me. He was like they shot me, auntie, they shot me. He was like but I’m okay,” a family member told us.

Legend Johnson in the hospital

Legend was inside a bedroom with other children when gunfire erupted along Doris Avenue.



His aunt told WREG the home has been shot up multiple times and believes they are being targeted by a gang because of a disagreement on social media.

Family members said they are exhausted and frustrated by the constant violence.

Last year, 31 children were victims of homicides in Memphis. Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital also treated a record of 156 children for gunshot wounds. It’s a trend that has been increasing since 2018 and has community leaders concerned.

“Put your guns down let’s save these babies, Mary Trice, founder of the Ride of Tears said. “We need to start praying more and stop fighting against each other, every time we fight against each other we lose.”

So far this year, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has treated 16 children for gunshot wounds.



As Legend continues to recover, his family hopes this shooting serves as a wakeup call for the community.

Legend is expected to make a full recovery.



MPD is still searching for the suspect. They said the suspect was seen driving off in a white four-door Infiniti.



If you have any information, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online.