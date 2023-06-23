MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three months after a 16-year-old was shot to death, his family is hosting an event to call for an end to violent crime in the city.

Demariay Moss was shot and killed in a Parkway Village townhome in March. Friday and Saturday, American Way Park in Parkway Village will be taken over by music, food, and raffles.

The event kicked off Friday afternoon with a conversation with motivational speakers.

Martin Cox, Moss’ uncle, and organizer of the event, says he hopes this event will show young people in the community they don’t have to turn to guns.

“I talked to a few youths and a lot of them said we don’t have anything to do,” Cox said. “So that’s why a lot of this senseless crime is going on so we want to start bringing programs geared towards them.”

The event continues until 8 p.m. Friday and will start again at 3 p.m. Saturday.