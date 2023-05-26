MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is still reeling two years after their 9-year-old daughter died from a fentanyl overdose.

Kimberly Knox’s biological mother is in jail facing several charges, and is scheduled to be in court next week. Friday, the little girl’s family said they are seeking justice for Kimberly.

“She was a ball of energy,” said Shunderia Thomas-Knox, Kimberly’s stepmother. “She had a big personality for a 9-year-old. She was very much beyond her years.”

Thomas-Knox referred to Kimberly as her “bonus” daughter. But two years ago, Kimberly’s young life was cut short.

Memphis police said Kimberly was discovered by her biological mother, Gabriel Norwood, dead in her bed.

“We never thought one second, you know, did somebody do something to her? We just took it, okay, it was just natural cause,” Thomas-Knox said.

The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office says Kimberly died from a Fentanyl overdose.

“We were just left in shambles and pieces, and it’s been a long two years,” she said.

Two years later, Kimberly’s mother was indicted by a grand jury, and this week, booked and charged with two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Criminally Negligent Homicide. Norwood’s was bond set at $30,000.

“I really can’t put into words how I truly feel. I have so many emotions. My husband and I have so many emotions,” Thomas-Knox said. “To see a bond of $30,000 dollars and a 9-year-old life was taken is kind of like a slap in the face. I just want to make sure the people are aware of what’s going on.”

As a family seeks justice for Kimberly, they hope it’s a wakeup call for others about the dangers of fentanyl.

“Maybe if they see that she gets life or whatever, I’ll be a little bit more careful with this. It’ll make a change, because it’s too many people dying, it’s too many kids dying,” Thomas-Knox said.

Norwood is scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday.

► For information on the CDC’s drug overdose prevention efforts, click here.