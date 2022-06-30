MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loved ones and community members gathered outside West Memphis City Hall Thursday to remember a 2-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Two-year-old Jadaka Warren Jimerson was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at his home on North 18th Street in West Memphis. His mother was also injured during the drive-by shooting.





Jadaka Warren Jimerson (photos provided by family)

Neighbors told WREG the home had been shot up twice that day.

His mother told us she is still in denial about the shooting, but today it felt good to have community support.

Mayor Marco McClendon said it’s believed they were not the intended targets.

The Mending Hearts Child Safety Center held a memorial flag raising to honor little Jadaka with city officials, pastors, loved ones, and his mother standing nearby.

“It was a nice thing for the community to come out and be with me at this time,” Yolanda Bonds said, the victim’s mother.

“We don’t ever want the families to feel alone like they are on an island with no support,” Lori Wilson, Executive Director, Mending Hearts Child Safety Center said.