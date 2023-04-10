MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Easter is a day meant to be full of family and celebration, but for one family, it became a day of tragedy and heartbreak.

Family members said 35-year-old Quinton Donald was grabbing a snack at the Royal King store on West Raines when he was shot to death in broad daylight.

This is a challenge Arielle Showers could never have imagined.

“Quinton has always thought of me as superwoman. He thought that I could handle anything that is thrown my way,” she said.

She was set to marry Donald next year after nearly two decades together. Now, instead of planning their wedding, she’s planning his funeral.

“He never made an enemy. He never got in trouble outside of a traffic ticket. That’s why it’s so hard to cope with this,” Showers said.

Showers told us Donald is the victim in this video released by the Memphis Police Department. She said he was the man in the white shirt standing beside one of the suspects outside the convenience store when a struggle broke out.

In the video, you can see him running away from the car when a second suspect in red comes at him with a pointed gun. Police said a third suspect in a white shirt and blue pants also opened fire, taking the life of the fiancé and a father of three.

16-year-old Laiylah is Donald’s oldest daughter. Through tears, she told us she will live the rest of her life to make her father proud.

“I always talked to him about becoming a veterinarian, and he was supportive of my dream. And I want to make him proud by going and doing what I always wanted to do, helping animals,” she said.

Donald’s youngest child is only three months old. The family vows to make sure she grows up knowing the amazing person her father was and that he was taken from her far too soon in a senseless act of violence.

“I just want to say it’s not worth it. It needs to stop it needs to stop. There’s no way a simple store run should have turned into a crime scene,” Showers said.

Police said the suspects got away in a tan 4-door sedan with heavy passenger side damage. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.