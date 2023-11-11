MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis family is doing their part to give back to their community by giving away free turkeys. Family members say it’s all about remembering your roots.

Joy was spread through the intersection of Jackson Avenue and North Watkins Saturday morning. Shaundra Glass says she was raised in the community and now, she and her family are doing their part to give back.

“We meet the people where they are like God told us to,” said Glass.

She says they bought 75 turkeys worth more than $3,600 to give away.

“For us it’s all about remembering where you came from. You can’t get anywhere without remembering your humble beginnings,” she said.

With their signs held high, the Glass family passed out turkeys to anyone who stopped by, no questions asked. And there was no shortage of people looking to get their hands on a free turkey.

“I think it’s a blessing because you never know a person’s situation, and this may be their only meal, not just for Thanksgiving. They may not wait till Thanksgiving. Might be just for tomorrow,” said Jacqueline Irby, who lives nearby.

Glass says her family has been giving away turkeys for years, but she says this year they did it in honor of her grandmother Hattie Glass.

“Every year for Thanksgiving she always made these boxes, and she passed away last year. So, we’re doing this in her honor to keep the legacy going,” said Glass.