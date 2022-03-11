MEMPHIS, Tenn.– For the first time, we’re hearing from loved ones of an elderly Memphis woman after police say she her remains were found in a backyard near her home.



The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found just days after an alert was issued regarding her disappearance. Police say they were told she was at an unknown facility while they were completing a welfare check, but after searching around she wasn’t located.

A week later, police confirmed her remains were found in a garden on Montgomery Street in Crosstown, where she lived.

Evelyn Thompson has known Seay, who she affectionately calls Becky, for years. She said Seay was her mother’s longtime neighbor and close friend in Fredericksburg, Virginia.



Neighbors said Seay was found buried under dirt, though police have not confirmed that detail. A tent put up by police was seen in the yard.

“It’s just heartbreaking. When I got the news she was found under some dirt, how do you do that?” she said.

Sharing memories from a Thanksgiving in 2018, Thompson said Seay sold her house and moved to Memphis about two years ago due to her declining health.

“She went to go live with her son. He seemed like a wonderful person,” she said. “He was taking care of her and she was in good hands, and then I heard last year that he had passed away.”

From there, she said Seay lived with her son’s boyfriend until her death.



“She was a good person. She didn’t deserve this,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she knows Seay wouldn’t just wander off and wants police to get answers to the many questions that remain.

“You hope and pray that nothing suspicious happened to her, but what I can say from what I know…I have my doubts,” she said.



We checked with MPD who told us there are no new updates.