MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Those living in one Midtown neighborhood hope police find who is responsible for killing a 27-year-old woman who was found shot to death in her car.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Mallory Morgan after her life was taken too soon.

When officers showed up at the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments off Poplar last week they discovered Morgan had been shot, and her driver’s side window shot out. She died at the scene.

According to the university’s website, Morgan worked in the communications department for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Social media tributes talked about the energy and joy Morgan brought to so many and described her as confident and caring to others.

Morgan was the Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Academic, Faculty and Student Affairs at UTHSC.

“Mallory had an infectious smile and a ready laugh,” said UTHSC Vice Chancellor Cynthia Russel in a statement. In her years at UTHSC, she quickly became known across campus as someone who was energetic, dynamic, personable, and enthusiastic. In her role as the Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Academic, Faculty and Student Affairs area, she used her creative talents to improve all we did. She exuded thoughtfulness and kindness to all and had such a way of making everyone’s day so much brighter. We extend our condolences to Mallory’s family and friends as, with them, we mourn the loss of a dear colleague and friend.”

A neighbor named Renae, who has lived in the neighborhood for the last decade, described what she heard that night.

“It was pretty scary because I knew exactly what happened. I heard the shot, and it wasn’t a typical, ‘is that fireworks or a gunshot?’ It was definitely a gunshot, and it was definitely very close,” she said.

We asked police about a motive in the case or any possible leads, but a spokesperson told us there are no new updates at this time.

Renae hopes for answers for Morgan’s family and the neighborhood.

“The detectives have been over here a couple times and we told them what we heard and saw,” she said. “They haven’t told us anything.”

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.