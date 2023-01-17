MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loved ones of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died following an arrest last week, held a memorial on Tuesday in his honor.

Memphis Police say they got into a “confrontation” with Nichols following a traffic stop which eventually led to him being hospitalized and dying a few days later.

His friends and family say that while they’re heartbroken by his death, they now must push for justice.

“His spirit is not dead. His spirit is alive. Tyre is alive, and the spirit of Tyre has been moving among the people,” said Kareem Ali of Ben Crump Law Firm.

The family says Nichols loved riding his skateboard, photography, and helping people.

“He was just such a pure soul,” said Angelina Paxton, one of Nichols’ friends.

Paxton met Nichols 15 years ago at a church in Sacramento, California, where Nichols is originally from. “Everywhere he went, he left an impact which is why everybody is so passionate about this. He was genuinely one of those kinds of men that we need in this world, and now we won’t have that.”

Despite the hurt, they are committed to making sure that the officers involved in the incident that led to his death are held accountable.

“We’re going to put up a hell of a fight. We’re not going down without a fight. We need justice. We need them to be charged with murder,” said Rodney Wells, Nichols’ stepfather.

Memphis Police say an internal, administrative investigation is underway. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also conducting a use-of-force investigation.