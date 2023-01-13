MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma.

MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12.

When they arrived, a witness told MPD she and another employee noticed four men walking suspiciously around the store. The group asked the store employees if they could use the restroom, but the staff refused.

According to records, that’s when the suspects became angry, then violent. MPD said one of the men began assaulting a store employee. Once the altercation started, the remaining three men joined in and began to assault the victim.

MPD said that the suspects hit the victim until he fell down and then proceeded to punch, kick and stomp on his head.

Police described the victim as having a visibly bleeding head wound when they arrived. He was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.