MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is calling for swift justice after a former off-duty Memphis Police officer was involved in an accident that killed two people last summer.

Nearly 16 months after the death of 19-year-old Travis Parham and 42-year-old Wallace Morris, the pain remains for loved ones.

“It’s hard,” said Sabrina Robinson. “I can honestly say there is not a day that goes by that I don’t see someone on social media saying how much they miss him.”

Sabrina is Wallace Morris’ sister and says grieving has been hard, especially since the person accused of his death has been free on bond since the summer of 2021.

“This is a police officer, well, was a police officer. We trust in the system, and I feel like they are letting us down and making people distrust the Memphis Police department,” Sabrina said.

Former Memphis Police officer Antonio Marshall is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide after investigators say he drove his car 114 miles per hour and crashed into the cousins, causing their vehicle to split in half.

There hasn’t been any activity in this case for almost a year and frustration is setting in for Morris’ family.

“If it was not a police officer officer-involved the trial would have been done and it would have been convicted months ago, maybe even over a year ago,” Morris’ brother-in-law Craig Robinson said.

WREG reached out to Marshall’s attorney, Blake Ballin, about the delay. In a statement, Ballin said he doesn’t have an explanation for it and referred us to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

We are still waiting for Mr. Marshall to be indicted. It has been close to a year since his case was sent from General Sessions Court to be considered by the grand jury. I do not have an explanation for the delay and would refer you to the DA’s office for that information. In the meantime, Mr. Marshall has continued to abide by the conditions of his release and looks forward to resolving this matter in the near future.

Officials at the attorney general’s office didn’t provide specifics about the delay but did say if Marshall is indicted then the case will move to criminal court.

“He was about family; he was loved by a lot of people and a lot of people are hurting and still want closure,” Sabrina said.