MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cold weather moving in, the last thing you want are roofing problems. But that is what a 95-year-old woman has at her South Memphis home.

Stella Tucker has lived on Dogwood Lane in South Memphis for more than 30 years, but her son Thomas Tucker says the last few years have not been so good when it comes to his mother’s house.

“The plastic is given in and caved in. I have a hole in my bathroom where it rains in my bathroom. I have my pipe where I had to cut my wood to use my water,” said Thomas.

The house is not far from the Memphis Airport. He says the problems began when planes started a new flight pattern that now takes them directly over his roof.

“You know, from 2011 to 2023 that’s about 12 years, and it’s getting worse and worse each time. They fly over the place. The torque is so severe, it blows the leaves on the lawn and the branches on trees to sway and bend til they break,” he said.

He says the damage is a result of the planes, about seven of them, that fly every night between midnight and 2 a.m., directly over his house.

“When they fly, they blow the shingles back. And the wind and rain elements on the outside blow up under the shingles, and eventually, after so much torque on the singles, they give way and start to decay,” said Thomas.

He says the house is now full of mold, and he and his mom, who are on government assistance, can’t pay to make more repairs.

“I hope somebody come out here and make the necessary repairs,” he said.

Thomas says he hired a lawyer to to make calls about the damage but nothing happened.

Thomas says their home is not the only one that has sustained roof damage. He says all up and down Dogwood Lane other homeowners have had issues too, and many had to get new roofs.

“Everybody on the street had to have a tree surgeon to come out and cut up a tree,” said Thomas.

Now, the Tuckers are just hoping for some help so home sweet home can return to just that for this 95-year-old homeowner.

Maps show Dogwood Lane is about two and a half miles west of the airport. That’s farther away than some neighborhoods, and even the Graceland Mansion, but it’s also directly under the approach of one of the airport’s east-west runways.

WREG has reached out to airport officials to get their response to Thomas Tucker’s claims, but we have not yet heard back.