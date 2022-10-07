First responders are parked outside the house near Shelby Forest where a ewoman and her two children were attacked by their pit bulls.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A “hero” — that is the word being used to describe a mother who was mauled by her two dogs as she tried to save the lives of her two young children Wednesday.

The victims of the attack inside home in the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest still have not been officially identified by authorities, but family and friends have been sharing updates and prayers on social media.

In a post on social media, a relative says the attack lasted longer than 10 minutes, and also left the children’s mother severely injured. The relative says the woman never gave up trying to save her children and that family and friends plan to rally around them.

The relative went on to say the woman has bite marks all over her body, including her face, but there does not appear to be any permanent damage.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office says the woman is now in stable condition, and the dogs involved were euthanized. An investigation is underway into what led up to the attack.

Family says arrangements are still being made for the children. It’s unclear at this time how long the mother will be in the hospital.