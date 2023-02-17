MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members and attorneys of Gershun Freeman, a Shelby County Jail inmate who death in custody last year was ruled a homicide, will address the public Friday at 1 p.m. (CT).

The press conference will be streamed in the live player above.

Attorney Ben Crump, who held a press conference in Memphis earlier Friday on the separate police brutality case of Tyre Nichols, is set to speak along with representatives from the NAACP and a team of attorneys and advocates.

Freeman, 33, died last Oct. 5 at the county jail facility at 201 Poplar in Memphis. A report by the medical examiner says he was restrained by jailers and subsequently went into cardiac arrest.



He was found to have multiple bruises and deep cuts when he died. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.