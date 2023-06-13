MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several families are without a home after an electrical fire destroyed part of a Parkway Village apartment complex last week.

Things look normal at Pinebrook Pointe Apartments in Parkway Village from the outside. But step inside, and this is what you see in some units.

“Everything is totally, completely burned up practically. Smoke and water soaked,” said Morris Charles.

The Memphis Police Department was called to the units on Andorra Court just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Charles said he woke up to the smell of smoke.

“Everybody was in bed, and all of a sudden, there was smoke coming through the walls of the apartment, and I got up, and when I saw the smoke, I started calling for people to get up,” he recalled.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The Memphis Fire Department said the fire was caused by an electrical issue and eight units are now unlivable. Charles has been living in his car ever since.

“I’ve been roaming. I come back late at night and park my car in the light just to make sure nobody goes in there and tries to steal what little I do have left,” he said.

Charles said Pinebrook Pointe offered him another unit, but a busted line is causing raw sewage to take over the unit, so he declined. But he said a new management company just took over the property about a month ago, so he’s hopeful for change.

“It looks as though they’re trying. But previous management left a lot of problems, I can say that,” Charles said.

In February of 2021- three children were killed in what fire officials say was a cooking fire. Charles said despite what caused either fire, he would have peace of mind knowing the homes are electrically sound.

“I would think that they should come in and make sure every one of these apartments, the electrical outlets are working properly because that was a problem in mines as well. But I would think they would want to make sure the tenants are safe,” he said.

We stopped in the leasing office and were told they would be in touch for comment. So far, we have not heard back.