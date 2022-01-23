MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle, multi-pedestrian crash claimed the lives of three and left two fighting to survive.

This all happened Saturday night around 6 p.m. along Overton Crossing Street at Alta Vista Avenue in Frayser.

This is the same area where another deadly collision happened one mile away along Overton Crossing and Delano. Two adults died with two children left critically injured and one man arrested.

Through tears, a mother is sharing her pain after learning her son was one of three people who died in the crash. At times Natoshia Alston could not find the words when describing the moment she learned her son Jury Pugh Jr., better known as JJ, was one of three who would never return home.

“When it hit home, it hit home,’ Alston said. “May he rest in peace. I love him and will always love him. Just know I’m hurt by it.”

Alston told WREG her 30-year-old son was a father of seven. It is unclear right now if he was driving or a passenger, but the vehicle he was in, attempted to use the turning lane along Overton Crossing Street as a passing lane, according to police.

See the original story here.

The car hit another vehicle along with two people walking.

Family members of the pedestrians said the man and woman may have been trying to cross the road when they were struck by the car. The family also said the 17-year-old who was walking survived, but is still fighting for his life.

The teen is suffering from fractures to his face, a bruised lung, and skin was also peeled from his body.

The woman he was with was 21 years old and pregnant with their child. The two were headed back from the store after picking up one of her food cravings since becoming pregnant.

Balloons and teddy bears now mark the spot where lives were forever changed. The makeshift memorial was put up by the victims’ families.

Police said the driver in the second vehicle suffered critical injuries.

NEXT: Human trafficking sting operation leads to five men arrested, police say