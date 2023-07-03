SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven neighborhood was on lockdown and authorities were out in full force Monday over what turned out to be a false report.

Police said they received a call of an armed robbery in the area of Dickens Place and Liverpool around 2:47 p.m. The victim told officers they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.

Police said the person who made the report was arrested and charged after an investigation determined it was false.

The person who made the report has not been identified but police said additional charges are pending.