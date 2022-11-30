MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year was honored Wednesday by the Kiwanis Club of Memphis.

32-year-old Officer Corille Jones was killed in a car accident at Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road while he was responding to a call on Jan. 20, 2022. The driver who hit Jones was also killed.

Jones was a Memphis firefighter before joining the police department in 2020.

His daughters were presented with the award in his honor. The Memphis Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were also honored during the ceremony.