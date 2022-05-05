MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As Memphis and the Mid-South grapple with violent crime, life in a pandemic, and joblessness, some religious leaders headed to Beale Street Thursday to show the impact the power of prayer can have on a city.

With heads bowed and hands raised, many who make up Pray for Memphis and the Mid-South came together at Handy Park on Beale Street on this National Day of Prayer.

“Our current reality makes known the truth that we are not one and we have deep need for God,” said Pastor Dr. Stephen Cook with Second Baptist Church.

They talked about many of the issues Memphians deal with every day such as the pandemic, unemployment, and recent violence in the city even on the street where they’re praying today.

“Our community has taken measures to make Beale Street safer. This effort today is just acknowledging that with our safety measures we also acknowledge prayer is part of the strategy,” Downtown Memphis Commission President Paul Young said.

Prayer in Memphis is what many believe will lead to hope and healing of a broken city.



“Prayer won’t even build a city, but what prayer can do is water an arid soul, mend a broken heart and rebuild a weakened will. All of us have been hurting like PTSD from COVID. So, we need to strengthen our insides so that we can make God proud for having created us,” said Rabbi Micah Greenstein with Temple Isreal.

