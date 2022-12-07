MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local non-profit is spreading holiday cheer to families in need.

Memphis Athletic Ministries gave away $20,000 to parents looking for a break.

The faith-based non-profit focuses on connecting with children through sports.

The group’s CEO, Jonathan Torres, says that they were able to help over 100 kids have presents under the tree with this money.

“Gas prices are crazy and inflation has got us all over the place and so we’re here to support our families who may be a little down this year,” Torres said.

Each family received a $125 gift card for each child.