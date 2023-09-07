Ezekiel Kelly, charged with a mass shooting that gripped Memphis last year, stands in court Aug. 2, 2023.

One year ago, the city of Memphis was put on lockdown as a gunman shot six people across the city, killing three.

Police Chief C.J. Davis says Ezekiel Kelly made seven stops between 4:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., killing three people, injuring three more, and carjacking at least two vehicles.

► The reign of terror started at 12:33 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2022.

Dewayne Tunstall, 24, is visiting a friend’s house on Lyndale Avenue in Highland Heights to discuss opening a barbecue food truck.

Ezekiel Kelly is also there. During a conversation, Kelly allegedly pulled Tunstall to the side, pulled out a handgun, and fired several shots, striking Tunstall in the head.

In a now-deleted Facebook Live streamed by Kelly, he admitted to shooting and killing Tunstall along with several other people.

Tunstall is pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m., a few minutes after first responders arrived.

“What was going through his head, what was wrong with him?” asked Tunstall’s mother, Marvettice Gilmore. “How did he let the devil get a hold on him like that?”

► Sixteen hours later, at 4:35 p.m., police say Kelly shoots and kills 62-year-old Richard Clark in his car at a gas station on South Parkway in South Memphis.

► One minute later, Kelly is accused of shooting 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen while her father changed a flat tire on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240.

McGlathen, who survived, remembers the encounter.

“He was like ‘Excuse me, ma’am, can you tell me how to get to Whitehaven?’ and I was like ‘Whitehaven, well it’s just up the expressway,” she said.

When she looked back, she said she saw Kelly fire three shots at her.

“When you see your daughter laying on the ground screaming for her life, that does something to a parent,” Willie McGlathen said. “He was demon-possessed. I saw it on his face.”

The AutoZone on Jackson Avenue where Ezekiel Kelly allegedly livestreamed himself shooting a man.

► One hour and 14 minutes later, at 5:50 p.m., police say Kelly was live on Facebook as he shot Rudy Berger at the AutoZone on Jackson Avenue.

Berger, a father and grandfather, survived but has undergone several surgeries.

It didn’t take long for that Facebook Live to start spreading fear across the city.

The district attorney’s office says Kelly’s own mother called police to alert them of the alarming livestream.

► About an hour later, the city was placed on lockdown. Businesses closed and public transportation came to a halt, as fear kept spreading.

► About 20 minutes after the lockdown is issued, at 7:21 p.m., police say Kelly fires shots at several vehicles at Poplar and North McLean in Midtown.

Randell Graham is shot in the arm as he was driving. He survived.

“I thought, ‘I can’t believe I’m getting carjacked on my way to get a Covid shot,” Graham said. “My thought was, if I get out of my car, I’m a dead man.”

► At 7:25 p.m. Kelly is accused of carjacking and killing Allison Parker in front of her daughter at Poplar and Evergreen, and driving off in her car. Parker was a nurse from West Memphis.

► An hour and a half later, Ezekiel Kelly is now heading south toward Southaven.

Police say he pulls into the Raceway gas station on Stateline Road and pulls up next to 21-year-old Demetrick Porter.

“He cracked his window and approached me by saying, ‘Do you have any Percocet,” Porter recalled.

Porter says he immediately recognizes Kelly from his Facebook Live. He takes off running and finds a Southaven Police officer inside the gas station, as Kelly takes Porter’s car.

Now police in Southaven and Memphis are on the lookout for Kelly, in Porter’s Dodge Charger.

► Less than 20 minutes later, Kelly crashes and is arrested in Whitehaven after crossing back over the state line into Memphis. The killing stops.

► On March 27 of this year, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced he is pursuing the death penalty against Kelly.

Kelly pleaded not guilty last year to 26 charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder. He is due back in court on Sept. 14