MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ezekiel Kelly, the Memphis man accused of going on a shooting spree last year, was back in front of a judge Thursday morning alongside his newly appointed attorneys.

Kelly is accused of a carjacking and going on a shooting rampage last September that killed three people, injured three others, and put Memphis on lockdown. Parts of the shooting spree were reportedly live-streamed on social media.

Kelly said very little in court. In fact, the only words uttered were a return greeting to Judge James Jones Jr. Michael Scholl, one of Kelly’s new attorneys, spoke on behalf of his client.

The 20-year-old faces 26 felony charges that could land him on death row if found guilty.

“The most serious is first-degree murder,” Scholl said.

Scholl and attorney Anne Tipton were recently appointed following a conflict in the public defender’s office.

“The judge called and asked if we would consider taking the appointment and if Ms. Tipton would consider taking the appointment, and we do a lot of these cases and have done a lot in the past, so that’s why I believe we were asked,” Scholl said.

“It deals with, I believe, seven crime scenes judge. So it will take some time,” Scholl said.

The judge granted the legal team more time.

Ezekiel Kelly was escorted out the courtroom while his lawyers are now working to sort out how to save the life of a man facing capital punishment.

“With people that are accused and facing the death penalty, I think it’s very important they get an extremely good defense, and that’s what we are going to give him,” Scholl said.

His new attorneys, who have been on this case for less than a month, said they are still going through lengthy files.

There are still a lot of questions, but we could learn much more when Ezekiel Kelly goes back before the judge November 7.