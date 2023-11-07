MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ezekiel Kelly, the Memphis man accused of going on a shooting rampage that put the city on lockdown last year, was back in court Tuesday morning.

Kelly faces 28 charges, including three counts of first-degree murder after detectives say he went on shooting spree and live-streamed part of it on Sept. 7, 2022.

Tuesday, the 21-year old faced Judge James Jones Jr., who reset the case for the first of the year.

In court with Kelly was attorney Anne Tipton. Tipton, along with Michael Scholl, were recently appointed to the case following a conflict with the public defender’s office.

Tipton told the court there has been some delays, including an independent investigation.

“That has not been completed at this time. The record collection and things of that nature is slowing us down a bit, but we are working on that,” she said.

After final instructions from the judge, Ezekiel Kelly was escorted out of the courtroom.

The state told the court that all the evidence that could be used during the trial has been turned over to the defense.

Earlier this year, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced he is pursuing the death penalty against Ezekiel Kelly if he is found guilty.

Kelly has been ordered to return to court on January 5.