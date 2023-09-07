MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One year after a shooting rampage that killed three in Memphis, no trial date has been set for the accused gunman, Ezekiel Kelly.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy told us this case is complicated, and it wouldn’t be unusual for it to take several years before it goes to trial.

“I wish it was otherwise, but all defendants are entitled to discovery and are entitled for time to prepare their cases. If we rush things, we would risk getting the conviction reversed on appeal and no one wants that,” he said.

Last month, a judge had to appoint new attorneys after Kelly’s attorney up and left, claiming there was a conflict of interest. That means the new attorneys will have to start over and pore through all the state’s discovery.

Kelly is due in court later this month. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.