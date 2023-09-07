MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Randall Graham still carries around the physical and emotional scars from one year ago.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Graham was the fifth person shot by Ezekiel Kelly on Sept. 7, 2022. Kelly is accused of going on to shoot one more.

“If they decide to execute him for this, I’m not going to be upset,” Graham said.

He survived but has never spoken publicly about what happened to him until now.

“I was going to Walgreens, just trying to get my latest COVID booster and I was on Poplar Avenue, and I saw a wreck happen in front of me,” he said.

Graham says he did something that night that almost cost him his life.

He stopped to help someone.

“My intention was to try to help whoever was in the wreck and make sure everyone was okay,” he said. “I got out of the car, and I saw someone from the wreck get out and run to another car, and whoever was driving that car, drove off and he went to a second car, and whoever was in that car drove off.”

Graham could tell something wasn’t right, so he started to get back into his car.

“That’s when Ezekiel Kelly came running up to my car,” Graham said. “I did not see that he had a gun with him at the time he ran up to my car, but he opened my door and said, ‘You gotta help me, I gotta go to the hospital.’

“He shook the gun and said, ‘I’m not really asking.’”

Graham knew he had to think fast.

“My thought was, If I get out of my car, I’m a dead man,” he said.

So he did the only thing he knew to do.

“I just hit the gas and took off,” Graham said. “He started firing his gun, I don’t know how many shots he fired, I remember hearing four shots.”

Graham says he drove a few blocks and pulled over.

“I stopped to look at what had happened, and I had three shots on my arm,” he said.

Graham says someone saw he needed help and pulled over and called 911. Moments later he was rushed to hospital.

Graham says that’s when he found out the city was on lockdown due to all the shootings.

“My first thought was, damn, I’m lucky. I got shot and that sucked, but it could have been a whole lot worst for me,” he said.

Graham says when he got a look at his car, he realized just how blessed he really is. He says what happened a year ago has changed this life forever.

“I get angry at Ezekiel Kelly for what he has done to me. I’ve always been the type of person that wants to help when I see something happen, and I don’t do that anymore. If I see someone’s car stopped on the side of the road and they obviously need some help, I drive on by. I’m not helping people anymore,” he said.