SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9.

A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in Memphis that left three people dead and others injured on September 7. Parts of the incident were live-streamed on Facebook.

On October 4, Kelly pled not guilty to the 26 charges.

He was also indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Dewayne Tunstall.

Kelly served 11 months of a three-year sentence for an aggravated assault plea prior to the shooting spree.