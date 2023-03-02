MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of going on a shooting rampage across Memphis last September is now facing two additional charges.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is now indicted on 28 charges. He will be charged with the murder of Dwayne Tunstall, along with reckless endangerment for the people who were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to the two additional charges Thursday. His public defender accepted the appointment to represent the rest of the charges.

His other charges include reckless endangerment, criminal attempt first-degree murder, and commission of an act of terrorism and the murders of Richard Clark and Allison Parker.

Thursday’s hearing was a re-indictment, the process of re-issuing a formal accusation that a crime was committed. However, Assistant DA Chris Lareau says this is an effort to reorganize an already complex case. “It’s a procedural issue that just cleans up the indictment and puts all of the days events on one indictment.”

Kelly’s next court date is scheduled for April 13.

The nearly 24-hour shooting rampage across the Memphis area on September 7 left three people dead and four people injured.