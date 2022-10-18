MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A witness testified Tuesday in the case of Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in a mass shooting that killed three and wounded four across Memphis on Sept. 7.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is facing 26 different charges ranging from murder to reckless endangerment. After entering his plea, Kelly’s attorney asked the judge to waive the formal reading of the indictment to save time.

Witness Marico Webb testified Tuesday that he and victim Dewayne Tunstall were at Marcus Cash’s home for a barbecue when he heard Kelly — known by the nickname Zeek — say he was “fixing to buck,” meaning kill someone.

The witness said he heard shots as he was leaving the house, and thought he’d been shot. He saw people running away and said when they left Kelly was behind them in G37 Infiniti.

Kelly followed them to another house, the witness said. He told Kelly to get away, then asked him what happened to Tunstall, who was known by the nickname Sosa.

He said Kelly told him, “He gone” and then said, “It is what it is.”

The next witness, Markavion Walker, said he and Tunstall walked to the back of the house to look at a food truck. He said he showed Tunstall his gun. He said when they went back in he was setting up his phone and heard shots.

He didn’t see the shot fired but saw Tunstall laying on the ground and Kelly running away. He pointed out Kelly as the shooter, and said he was about 3 or 4 feet away when Tunstall was shot.

With multiple crime scenes and multiple victims, the discovery process for the case likely will take months, Shelby County DA Steve Mulroy said.

According to records, Kelly was released from jail on March 16 after serving 11 months on a three-year sentence for an aggravated assault.