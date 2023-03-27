The press conference will be live-streamed here at 11 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced that he will update the public Monday regarding the case of Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of killing three and injuring several others during a shooting rampage last year.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, reportedly went on a shooting rampage across Memphis for nearly 24 hours on September 7, 2022. One shooting at an AutoZone store on Jackson Avenue was livestreamed on Facebook.

Kelly was captured after a chase from Mississippi back into Memphis.

He is now indicted and has pleaded not guilty on 28 charges, including reckless endangerment, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, the commission of an act of terrorism and other charges.

Kelly had been released from jail on March 16 last year after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence for an aggravated assault plea.