MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday for the man accused in a mass shooting across Memphis earlier this month.

Right now, Ezekiel Kelly is only facing one count of murder instead of three but, more are expected to come as sources say numerous felony charges are pending against Kelly.

Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting six people over a matter of several hours while live streaming some on Facebook.

Three people in total were killed.

This was a day of terror that put Memphis on lockdown for hours.

The first killing happened just after midnight on September 7th. At least one shooting was streamed on Facebook live.

Kelly was taken into custody a little before 9:30 that same night after a chase from Mississippi back into Memphis.

Memphis mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had been released from jail on March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence for an aggravated assault plea.