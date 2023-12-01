MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CrimeStoppers is offering an extra award for information after a string of smash-and-grab burglaries at City Gear and Hibbett stores throughout the city.

CrimeStoppers is offering an extra $7,500 for tips that would help police arrest or issue a warrant for the suspects responsible for burglarizing several stores.

David Wayne Brown, executive director of CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, reportedly said that the extra award would be added to the amount the CrimeStoppers Awards Committee decides to pay the tipster.

“We know plenty of people have information that could help us solve these felonies,” Brown said in a statement. “They have seen video footage, or they know people who suddenly have expensive City Gear merchandise in their possession. We hope people will do the right thing and call 528-CASH (2274) with helpful tips.”

Since the beginning of November, there have been numerous burglaries at City Gear stores in the city, including one South Memphis location that was burglarized three times in less than a week.

The latest burglary happened on November 24 at the City Gear on Lamar Avenue. Thieves reportedly took off with $10,000 worth of Grizzlies jackets, shoes, jogging suits, and more.

A spokesperson with Hibbett, Inc., reportedly told CrimeStoppers that the company’s stores have been burglarized more than 60 times in 2023.

CrimeStoppers said the company is taking several security measures for its stores but also needs the public’s help.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent these burglaries,” the company said in a statement provided by CrimeStoppers. “We have experienced significant losses in merchandise and that doesn’t include all the damage to our stores.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.