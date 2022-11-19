MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Details are emerging after a barricade in southwest Memphis that left two men dead.

What started as a call in regards to a shooting at a home in southwest Memphis Friday afternoon, escalated in a matter of minutes.

“The suspect then barricaded himself inside of the home along with the victim and a four-year-old female,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department.

As a result, Memphis Police deployed a crisis intervention team to the scene along Heartland Lane and began negotiating with the suspect. At some point, officers were able to convince the suspect to release the little girl, whose relationship with him is unknown at this time.

“They did what they were taught to do, and they were able to get the young lady out and get her to safety,” Brownlee said. “We’re just happy about that.”

The joy would be short-lived after officers made their way into the home and found two people dead. Investigators believe the suspect killed his father and then shot himself. While on the scene, MPD says they learned the suspect may have been suffering from mental health issues.

“If you see somebody that you care about suffering, do the right thing and encourage them to seek help,” Brownlee said.

It’s a sentiment not only echoed by law enforcement but by mental health professionals as well. Karen Morgan is the incoming executive director at Grace House of Memphis, a rehab facility, and tells WREG the pandemic has increased the number of people dealing with mental health issues.

“It’s important to be able to talk with somebody that can see your situation from a different perspective,” Morgan said. “We have certainly seen a huge increase in depression and anxiety and unfortunately, if left untreated, it can lead to tragic events that have happened recently.”

As the investigation continues, conversations around mental health will remain after a tragedy leaves a family in mourning.

At this time, the motive or the names of the people involved in the shooting have not been released.