MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The executive director of a Memphis care facility was arrested Friday after being accused of scheming to receive more than a million dollars from TennCare, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

Investigators determined June A. Winston, the executive director at Lowenstein House Inc., a psychosocial rehabilitation facility, was responsible for illegally obtaining payments from TennCare by forging the signature of a licensed professional who previously worked at the facility.

TBI agents began investigating allegations of fraud involving the facility after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity in March.

Winston was arrested by TBI agents with the assistance of the Memphis Police Department.

She was booked on charges of theft of property $250,000 or more, TennCare fraud under $60,000 and forgery $250,000 or more.

Winston was released on her own recognizance.