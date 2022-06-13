MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early-season heatwave will be present this week as Memphis and surrounding areas experience high temperatures.
An Excessive Heat Warning has been placed in effect for the entire Mid-South on Monday until 8 p.m.
High humidity and temperatures will reach near 98 degrees which will send the heat index to 105 – 110 this week.
Dry weather is anticipated in the extended forecast, with only small rain chances. A heat advisory will likely be needed each day.
The heat and humidity combination can result in dangerous conditions if not prepared.
Please hydrate, always check the back seat for children or pets, wear lightweight light colored clothing, and take frequent breaks during the day limiting strenuous outdoor activity.
