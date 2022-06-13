MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early-season heatwave will be present this week as Memphis and surrounding areas experience high temperatures.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been placed in effect for the entire Mid-South on Monday until 8 p.m.

High humidity and temperatures will reach near 98 degrees which will send the heat index to 105 – 110 this week.

Dry weather is anticipated in the extended forecast, with only small rain chances. A heat advisory will likely be needed each day.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire News Channel 3 viewing area 11 AM – 8 PM. Temps 98 degrees may feel like 112. Please start to make preparations along with paying attention to more upcoming heat related messages and safety precautions. #WREGweather pic.twitter.com/Y4eW7tdfXf — Wendy Nations WREG (@wendynationswx) June 13, 2022

The heat and humidity combination can result in dangerous conditions if not prepared.

Please hydrate, always check the back seat for children or pets, wear lightweight light colored clothing, and take frequent breaks during the day limiting strenuous outdoor activity.

To put this heat in perspective – there are entire summers when an Excessive Heat Warning (3 of the last 10) was never issued for the Mid-South. For years when an Excessive Heat Warning was issued…the average date of the first warning…July 12th. #tnwx #mswx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/DGBmG3KxNl — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) June 13, 2022