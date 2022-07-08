MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former U.S. Postal employee was sentenced Friday after she was accused of stabbing her postmaster.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Tamekia Scott of Southaven was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Scott is accused of stabbing the postmaster of the U.S. Post Office in Hernando on July 13, 2021.

Scott reportedly stabbed the victim with a screwdriver multiple times during an official performance review of her duties. The victim was released from the hospital on the same day.

Scott was charged with aggravated assault to manifest extreme indifference to life. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.

“Violence against federal workers in any form is unacceptable, and the United States Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute those who commit violent acts of this nature,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said in a statement released Friday.